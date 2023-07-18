Annie Gough Signs for Galway United

Galway United have announced the signing of former Ireland underage international Annie Gough for the rest of the season.

Gough is a former Galway WFC player winning an under-17 league, and the defender will be part of the squad for Sunday’s All-Island Cup Final against Cliftonville.

Former Ireland underage international Annie Gough joins the Galway United Senior Women’s for the rest of 2023.

Annie Gough, who will wear the number 3 for the Tribeswomen, is technically gifted and versatile she can play in a number of positions across the back line and midfield. Annie formerly used to play with Galway WFC and showed her tactical prowess by excelling at full-back.

Annie can’t wait to get started with United and continue on her footballing journey and spoke to our media team earlier in the week ahead of the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Final

Annie Gough: “It’s a brand new club and it’s really on the up, I can’t wait to get started. I know a lot of the girls from before and it should be great once we get going.”

Annie joins us at a fantastic time for the club, with our Senior Women’s side about to take part in the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Final in the Showgrounds on Sunday, July 23rd at 3 PM.

Phil Trill: “We’re really happy to have Annie join our squad, she has proven to be a great player in the past for Galway WFC, I know Annie from a young age and I’m really excited to take the next step on this journey together“

