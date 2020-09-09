Annaghdown To Host Galway LGFA Finals

It has been confirmed that Annaghdown will host the Galway Ladies Football Senior, Intermediate and Junior A and B Finals on the weekend of the 19th and 20th of September.

The Intermediate and Senior Finals will be played on the Saturday the 19th with the Intermediate Final at 1pm followed by the Senior Final at 4.30. Sunday the 20th will see the Junior A and B Finals with the Junior B Final first at 1pm followed by the Junior A Final at 4.30. The Junior C Semi-Finals will also be held that weekend.

This weekend is Semi-Finals weekend in Ladies Football with the County Senior, Intermediate and Junior Semi-Finals on Saturday and Sunday. In the Senior, both games throw in at 5pm with Claregalway at home to Corofin and Kilkerrin/Clonberne at home to Caltra Cuans.

In the Intermediate, there is one game on Saturday at 5 with Tuam/Cortoon at home to Naomh Anna Leitir Mor and on Sunday Clonbur welcome Menlough/Skehana to An Fhairce at 2pm.

The Junior A Semi-Finals are on Saturday. At 5pm, Salthill/Knocknacarra are at home to St Gabriels at the Prairie while at 5.30, Oranmore is the venue for Naomh Mhuire and Grainne Mhaols.

The Junior B Semi-Finals both have 3pm throw ins on Sunday with Kilkerrin/Clonberne at home to Oughterard and St Furseys at home to Monivea/Abbey in Headford. Finally, both Junior C Quarter-Finals also have 3pm throw ins on Sunday. Dunmore McHales are at home to Naomh Mhuire and Caltra Cuans host Annaghdown.