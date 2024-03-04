Anna McGough Starts for Republic of Ireland under 15 Schools against Northern Ireland

Claregalway’s Anna McGough represented the Republic of Ireland under-15 schools yesterday in their 3-1 friendly victory over Northern Ireland (Sunday, 3rd March 2024).

Presentation Athenry’s Abbie Duffy also played a role from the bench.

Northern Ireland 1-3 Republic of Ireland

Emilee Leacock (42) Madison McGuane (18, 63), Eva Loftus (36)

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS opened their International campaign with a fine win against neighbours Northern Ireland in Newforge Sports Complex, Belfast this afternoon (March 3).

The industrious Madison McGUANE netted a brace either side of the break while the talented Eva LOFTUS also managed to produce a piece of magic for a hat-trick of goals for Berkeley’s side.

The visitors enjoyed much of the possession in the opening quarter with Kassie McLoughlin coming close while Loftus hit the post before McGuane broke the deadlock with 18 minutes on the clock.

Kaitlyn Delahunty saw a long range effort sail agonising over the crossbar with a half hour played.

The Republic of Ireland’s lead was doubled six minutes later when Eva Loftus slotted past McAvoy to ensure a two goal cushion at the interval.

The visitors were on the back foot for the start of the second half as Northern Ireland’s Emilee Leacock netted two in short succession. The first was a beauty on 42 minutes from just inside the box to leave it 1-2. The youngster’s second following the re-start was chalked off for an offside.

Berkeley’s crew regained their composure and some excellent link up play with Duffy, McGuane and Reynolds saw the latter just miss the target with 47 minutes played. Ciara Milton who just returned from injury made a good impact when introduced and she combined well with Reynolds down the wing only for the Clara student’s attempt to nip past the post. Her second attempt smashed the side netting six minutes later.

The Republic’s third came just after the hour mark when McGuane finished smartly to beat McAvoy.

With ten minutes remaining, Lucy Doyle Farrington was forced into an excellent save to deny the impressive Leacock.

Milton and Loftus had chances late on to extend the Republic’s lead, but it finished a satisfactory outing for the girls in green.

Berkeley and his staff will have the onerous task of cutting two players from the panel as they finalise the squad for the Bob Docherty Cup which will take place from March 25 to 28 in Athlone Town AFC.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS SELECT | Sarah Doyle (Scoil Mhuire Greenhill, Carrick on Suir), Kaitlyn Delahunty (Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré), Holly O’Hagan (Regina Mundi College, Cork), Sophie Hardy (Mount Anville Secondary School), Keelin Comiskey (St. Mac Dara’s Community College, Templeogue), Eva Loftus (Laurel Hill Coláiste, Limerick), Madison McGuane © (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally), Anna McGough (Claregalway College), Lara Dallaghan (Loreto Abbey Secondary School, Dalkey), Kassie McLoughlin (Pobalscoil Neasáin, Baldoyle), Karla Moore (Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane)

SUBS USED | Lucy Doyle Farrington (St. Mary’s College, Arklow) for Doyle (HT), Abbie Duffy (Presentation College, Athenry) for McLoughlin (HT), Ciara Milton (St. Leo’s College, Carlow) for McGough (HT), Isabella Talotti (St. Mary’s College, Naas) for Hardy (HT), Sarah Reynolds (Ard Scoil Chiaráin Naofa, Clara) for Moore (HT), Molly Kirwan (Presentation Secondary School, Thurles) for Comiskey (63), Mia Murtagh (Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon) for O’Hagan (63), Maisie Quinn (St. Farnan’s Post Primary School, Prosperous) for Delahunty, Sophie Byrne (Coláiste Chiaráin, Athlone) for McGuane (65)

MANAGEMENT STAFF | Head Coach Richard Berkeley (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh), Coach Katie McCarthy (Coláiste na Toirbhírte, Bandon), Coach Kaneshia McKinney (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana), GK Coach Emmet Peyton (St. Muredach’s College, Ballina), Performance Analyst Della Doherty, Physio Cianna Hickey.

NORTHERN IRELAND | McAvoy, Kareabecaj, Beckinsale, Hilton, Moore, Hernan, Havern, Leacock, Adair, Smyth, Srachura

Previously Friendly Encounters vs Northern Ireland

DATE RESULT vs Northern Ireland (Friendly) VENUE SCORERS January 26, 2014 Republic of Ireland 3-0 Northern Ireland 16s Ballyowen Park, Lucan Tiegan Ruddy (16, 40) Niamh Farrelly (57) 2015 Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland CANCELLED February 20, 2016 Republic of Ireland 1-0 Northern Ireland Oriel Park, Dundalk Lilly Hengerer (70) February 26, 2017 Republic of Ireland 7-1 Northern Ireland AUL Complex, Clonshaugh Anna Fahey (7, 29), Shauna Carroll (25), Erin McLaughlin (28), Jessica Ziu (30), Eabha O’Mahony (Pen 63), Sophie Liston (70) Teegan Lynch (68) February 17, 2018 Republic of Ireland 2-1 Northern Ireland AUL Complex, Dublin Jessie Stapleton (8), Kate Slevin (50), Lucy Andrews (16) March 3, 2019 Northern Ireland 0-0 Republic of Ireland Armagh City FC None February 29, 2020 Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland FAI HQ, Abbotstown CANCELLED DUE TO STORM 2021 Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland COVID-19 February 26, 2022 Northern Ireland 2-1 Republic of Ireland Midgley Park, Belfast Jessica McGuinness (37), Darcie McNeill (75) Cache Crumlish (4) March 5, 2023 Republic of Ireland 1-1 Northern Ireland AUL Complex, Clonshaugh Laura Falvey (12), Kayla Ann Clayton (24) March 3, 2024 Northern Ireland 1-3 Republic of Ireland Newforge Sports Complex, Belfast Emilee Leacock (42) Madison McGuane (18, 63), Eva Loftus (36)