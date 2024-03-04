Galway Bay FM

4 March 2024

~4 minutes read

Anna McGough Starts for Republic of Ireland under 15 Schools against Northern Ireland

Share story:
Anna McGough Starts for Republic of Ireland under 15 Schools against Northern Ireland

Claregalway’s Anna McGough represented the Republic of Ireland under-15 schools yesterday in their 3-1 friendly victory over Northern Ireland (Sunday, 3rd March 2024).

Presentation Athenry’s Abbie Duffy also played a role from the bench.

==

Northern Ireland 1-3 Republic of Ireland

Emilee Leacock (42)                                            Madison McGuane (18, 63), Eva Loftus (36)

 

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS opened their International campaign with a fine win against neighbours Northern Ireland in Newforge Sports Complex, Belfast this afternoon (March 3).

The industrious Madison McGUANE netted a brace either side of the break while the talented Eva LOFTUS also managed to produce a piece of magic for a hat-trick of goals for Berkeley’s side.

The visitors enjoyed much of the possession in the opening quarter with Kassie McLoughlin coming close while Loftus hit the post before McGuane broke the deadlock with 18 minutes on the clock.

Kaitlyn Delahunty saw a long range effort sail agonising over the crossbar with a half hour played.

The Republic of Ireland’s lead was doubled six minutes later when Eva Loftus slotted past McAvoy to ensure a two goal cushion at the interval.

The visitors were on the back foot for the start of the second half as Northern Ireland’s Emilee Leacock netted two in short succession. The first was a beauty on 42 minutes from just inside the box to leave it 1-2. The youngster’s second following the re-start was chalked off for an offside.

Berkeley’s crew regained their composure and some excellent link up play with Duffy, McGuane and Reynolds saw the latter just miss the target with 47 minutes played. Ciara Milton who just returned from injury made a good impact when introduced and she combined well with Reynolds down the wing only for the Clara student’s attempt to nip past the post. Her second attempt smashed the side netting six minutes later.

The Republic’s third came just after the hour mark when McGuane finished smartly to beat McAvoy.

With ten minutes remaining, Lucy Doyle Farrington was forced into an excellent save to deny the impressive Leacock.

Milton and Loftus had chances late on to extend the Republic’s lead, but it finished a satisfactory outing for the girls in green.

Berkeley and his staff will have the onerous task of cutting two players from the panel as they finalise the squad for the Bob Docherty Cup which will take place from March 25 to 28 in Athlone Town AFC.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS SELECT | Sarah Doyle (Scoil Mhuire Greenhill, Carrick on Suir), Kaitlyn Delahunty (Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré), Holly O’Hagan (Regina Mundi College, Cork), Sophie Hardy (Mount Anville Secondary School), Keelin Comiskey  (St. Mac Dara’s Community College, Templeogue), Eva Loftus (Laurel Hill Coláiste, Limerick),  Madison McGuane © (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally), Anna McGough (Claregalway College), Lara Dallaghan (Loreto Abbey Secondary School, Dalkey), Kassie McLoughlin (Pobalscoil Neasáin, Baldoyle), Karla Moore (Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane)

SUBS USED | Lucy Doyle Farrington (St. Mary’s College, Arklow) for Doyle (HT), Abbie Duffy (Presentation College, Athenry) for McLoughlin (HT), Ciara Milton (St. Leo’s College, Carlow) for McGough (HT), Isabella Talotti (St. Mary’s College, Naas) for Hardy (HT), Sarah Reynolds (Ard Scoil Chiaráin Naofa, Clara) for Moore (HT), Molly Kirwan (Presentation Secondary School, Thurles) for Comiskey (63), Mia Murtagh (Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon) for O’Hagan (63), Maisie Quinn (St. Farnan’s Post Primary School, Prosperous) for Delahunty, Sophie Byrne (Coláiste Chiaráin, Athlone) for McGuane (65)

MANAGEMENT STAFF | Head Coach Richard Berkeley (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh), Coach Katie McCarthy (Coláiste na Toirbhírte, Bandon), Coach Kaneshia McKinney (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana), GK Coach Emmet Peyton (St. Muredach’s College, Ballina), Performance Analyst Della Doherty, Physio Cianna Hickey.

NORTHERN IRELAND | McAvoy, Kareabecaj, Beckinsale, Hilton, Moore, Hernan, Havern, Leacock, Adair, Smyth, Srachura

==

Previously Friendly Encounters vs Northern Ireland

DATE

RESULT vs Northern Ireland (Friendly)

VENUE

SCORERS

January 26, 2014

Republic of Ireland 3-0 Northern Ireland 16s

Ballyowen Park, Lucan

Tiegan Ruddy (16, 40) Niamh Farrelly (57)

2015

Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland

CANCELLED

February 20, 2016

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Northern Ireland

Oriel Park, Dundalk

Lilly Hengerer (70)

February 26, 2017

Republic of Ireland 7-1 Northern Ireland

AUL Complex, Clonshaugh

Anna Fahey (7, 29), Shauna Carroll (25), Erin McLaughlin (28), Jessica Ziu (30), Eabha O’Mahony (Pen 63), Sophie Liston (70)     Teegan Lynch (68)

February 17, 2018

Republic of Ireland 2-1 Northern Ireland

AUL Complex, Dublin

Jessie Stapleton (8), Kate Slevin (50), Lucy Andrews (16)

March 3, 2019

Northern Ireland 0-0 Republic of Ireland

Armagh City FC

None

February 29, 2020

Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland

FAI HQ, Abbotstown

CANCELLED DUE TO STORM

2021

Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland

COVID-19

February 26, 2022

Northern Ireland 2-1 Republic of Ireland

Midgley Park, Belfast

Jessica McGuinness (37), Darcie McNeill (75) Cache Crumlish (4)

March 5, 2023

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Northern Ireland

AUL Complex, Clonshaugh

Laura Falvey (12),     Kayla Ann Clayton (24)

March 3, 2024

Northern Ireland 1-3 Republic of Ireland

Newforge Sports Complex, Belfast

Emilee Leacock (42) Madison McGuane (18, 63), Eva Loftus (36)

Share story:

LIVE STREAM: Airtricity League Premier Division - Shelbourne v Galway United

Airtricity League Premier Division Join us for the live online stream of the Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shelbourne and Galway United...

Creggs RFC Wins Epic Connacht Junior League Title - Commentary and Reaction

Creggs RFC are Connacht Junior 1A League champions following an epic final against Connemara played at Dexcom Stadium. A late penalty from Shane Purcell s...

Connacht Junior Cup and Shield Games now confirmed following weekend's results

The details of the Quarter Finals of the Connacht FA Junior Cup and the last sixteen of the Junior Shield are now confirmed following the weekend’s game...

Sports Clubs in Renmore launch FabLittleBag initiative

In the run up to International Women’s Day on March 8th, clubs in Galway have united for a common cause. Liam Mellows Galway City Hurling & Camo...