An Spideal hoping to keep dream alive on Sunday

The fairytale story of Galway and Connacht Intermediate football champions An Spideal continues on Sunday when the Gaeltacht side take on Ulster champions Naomh Eanna from Belfast in the All Ireland Intermediate football semi final in Pairc Tailteann, Navan (2pm). The prize for the winners is huge, a place in the All Ireland final in Croke Park on Feb 9th against Two Mile House from Kildare or Kilcummin from Kerry. For An Spideal, it will be the 10th game of an extraordinary campaign which included a county final replay against near neighbours Micheal Breathnach and further giant killing acts of heroism in the Connacht semi final against much fancied Belmullet and in the provincial final against Roscommon champions Fuerty. An Spideal’s Donal O’Fathartha told John Mulligan he is happy with preparations for Sunday’s game…

An Spideal’s road to the All Ireland semi-final:

An Spideal 1-14 Michael Breathnach 0-11 (Galway IFC Group 2)

An Spideal 3-11 Oughterard 0-10 (Galway IFC Group 2)

An Spideal 2-16 St.Brendans 0-8 (Galway IFC Group 2)

An Spideal 2-13 Menlough 0-8 (Galway IFC Quarter Final)

An Spideal 1-10 Headford 0-9 (Galway IFC Semi-Final)

An Spideal 0-11 Michael Breathnach 0-11 (Galway IFC Final)

An Spideal 1-13 Michael Breathnach 1-11 ( Galway IFC Final Replay)

An Spideal 0-13 Belmullet 0-9 (Connacht Semi-Final)

An Spideal 1-14 Fuerty 0-16 (Connacht Final)