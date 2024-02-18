18 February 2024
An important win for Galway’s Senior Footballers in Allianz National Football League – Commentary and Reaction
A second half goal from Cathal Sweeney proved to be the key score as Galway’s Senior Footballers got their first win of the Allianz National Football League on Sunday.
Galway’s 1-10 to 0-12 win in Healy Park in Omagh moves Padraic Joyce’s men to fourth in the table.
Here is the commentary from Jonathan Higgins and Danny Cummins.
Presented by John Mulligan
Jonathan Higgins with the full time report
After the game, Galway manager Padraic Joyce spoke to the media including Jonathan Higgins
Jonathan then spoke to Johnny Heaney
Finally, Jonathan spoke to Sean Kelly
Tyrone: N Morgan (0-2, 1f); C Devlin (0-1), P Hampsey, A Clarke; N Devlin, M McKernan (0-1), C Quinn; B Kennedy, A Donaghy; P Harte (0-1), C Kilpatrick (0-1, m), S O’Donnell; L McGarrity, D Canavan (0-3, 1f), C Daly (0-3, 1m).
Subs: R Canavan for D Canavan, K McGeary for McGarrity, M McGleenan for Donaghy (59)
Galway: C Gleeson; J McGrath (0-1), S Fitzgerald, S Mulkerrin; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy (0-1), J Maher; J Heaney (0-2), M Tierney (0-1), C Sweeney (1-0); R Finnerty (0-4, 1f, 1m), C O Curraoin, L O Conghaile.
Subs: C Darcy for O Curraoin (31), R Cunningham for Conroy (h-t), D O’Flaherty (0-1) for Molloy (42), N Daly for Tierney (63)
Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan).