An important win for Galway’s Senior Footballers in Allianz National Football League – Commentary and Reaction

A second half goal from Cathal Sweeney proved to be the key score as Galway’s Senior Footballers got their first win of the Allianz National Football League on Sunday.

Galway’s 1-10 to 0-12 win in Healy Park in Omagh moves Padraic Joyce’s men to fourth in the table.

Here is the commentary from Jonathan Higgins and Danny Cummins.

Jonathan Higgins with the full time report

After the game, Galway manager Padraic Joyce spoke to the media including Jonathan Higgins

Jonathan then spoke to Johnny Heaney

Finally, Jonathan spoke to Sean Kelly

Tyrone: N Morgan (0-2, 1f); C Devlin (0-1), P Hampsey, A Clarke; N Devlin, M McKernan (0-1), C Quinn; B Kennedy, A Donaghy; P Harte (0-1), C Kilpatrick (0-1, m), S O’Donnell; L McGarrity, D Canavan (0-3, 1f), C Daly (0-3, 1m).

Subs: R Canavan for D Canavan, K McGeary for McGarrity, M McGleenan for Donaghy (59)

Galway: C Gleeson; J McGrath (0-1), S Fitzgerald, S Mulkerrin; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy (0-1), J Maher; J Heaney (0-2), M Tierney (0-1), C Sweeney (1-0); R Finnerty (0-4, 1f, 1m), C O Curraoin, L O Conghaile.

Subs: C Darcy for O Curraoin (31), R Cunningham for Conroy (h-t), D O’Flaherty (0-1) for Molloy (42), N Daly for Tierney (63)

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan).