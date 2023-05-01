Amazing Success For Galway Volleyball Club In Youth Finals

It was a great weekend for Galway Volleyball Club at the Volleyball Ireland Youth Finals over the weekend.

The U16 Boys team reached 5th place in the U16 Boys Cup, their Women’s Development League team achieved 4th place and the Men’s development league team won the title.

Their U16 girls team Vixens and Thunder finished 5th and 3rd in the National Finals.

The Mens Development League team put on a commanding performance in the final sweeping Cork Volleyball Academy 3-0 (26-24, 25-16, 25-20).

An incredible team effort was topped off with our very own Stepan Potapov sealing MVP for the league.

Our Development League Girls fought hard against Santry VC in the Semi-Final, going down by 3 sets to 2 and losing the final set 15-13.

In the bronze final, the girls faced Carrick Crows in another very tight match, that unfortunately left them without a medal.

A big thank you to our coach Amanda that followed all the teams throughout day 1.

On Day 2, it was the girls turn to play in the U16 Cross Regional Finals.

Galway Vixens were the first on court.

After reaching the third spot in the West U16 girls League, the Galway city girls faced Ballymun Patriots and Santry Athenas winning both and as a result finished 5th place in the national ranking.

Arrived second in the West U16 League, Galway Thunder played for medals in the final 4.

In a thrilling first match against the top East team Dalkey Devils, the Loughrea girls displayed their full potential.

Point after point, our girls tried to keep ahead of the Dublin girls, but eventually lost 2-0.

In the bronze final, the girls gave everything against Carrick Crows, winning the Bronze Medal.

Well done to all girls involved, and to coaches Jennifer and Lee for a successful season.