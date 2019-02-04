Allianz National Hurling League Round Up

Limerick lead the way in 1A as the Allianz Hurling League heads for a free weekend, prior to resuming on the weekend after next (Feb 16/17).

The All-Ireland champions have carried on where they left off last year, beating Wexford and Tipperary in the first two rounds, leaving them two points ahead of Kilkenny, Tipperary, Wexford and Clare. It sets the scene for a mouth-watering prospect on Sunday week when Limerick take on reigning Allianz Hurling League Division 1 champions, Kilkenny in Nowlan Park. Kilkenny beat Cork in the first round before losing to Clare last Sunday.

Carlow’s draw with Galway, the 2017 All-Ireland Champions and beaten 2018 finalists, was the big story of last weekend’s action in 1B, with the point taking them into fourth place, just ahead of Offaly and Laois who have both lost their opening games.

Carlow will be away to Waterford in Round 3 while Laois and Offaly clash in a crucial game in Portlaoise. Carlow play Laois in Round 4 on February 24 and face Offaly in the final round on Mar 3.

2019 ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: RESULTS & FIXTURES

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A



Round 1: Tipperary 2-16 Clare 1-11; Limerick 1-17 Limerick 2-11; Kilkenny 2-18 Cork 0-17.

Round 2: Clare 2-20 Kilkenny 1-22; Wexford 1-18 Cork 0-17; Limerick 1-21 Tipperary 1-14.

Round 3: Feb 16: Cork v Clare; Feb 17: Kilkenny v Limerick; Wexford v Tipperary.

Round 4: Feb 24: Clare v Wexford; Tipperary v Kilkenny; Limerick v Cork.

Round 5: Mar 3: Clare v Limerick; Cork v Tipperary; Wexford v Kilkenny.



ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B

Round 1: Dublin 3-15 Carlow 0-18; Galway 1-27 Laois 2-15; Waterford 2-28 Offaly 0-7.

Round 2: Carlow 0-20 Galway 0-20; Waterford 4-22 Laois 1-15; Dublin 2-19 Offaly 0-12.

Round 3: Feb 16: Laois v Offaly; Waterford v Carlow; Feb 17: Galway v Dublin.

Round 4: Feb 24: Offaly v Galway; Carlow v Laois; Dublin v Waterford.

Round 5: Mar 3: Carlow v Offaly; Dublin v Laois; Waterford v Galway.

Quarter-finals: Mar 10: Top 1A v 4th 1B; 2nd 1A v 3rd 1B; 3rd 1A v 2nd 1B; 4th 1A v Top 1B.

Semi-finals: Mar 16.

Final: Mar 24





