Allianz National Football League Round Up

The clash of the two most successful football counties in GAA history is always a special occasion, which will again be the case when Kerry host Dublin in Austin Stack Park, Tralee next Saturday night (Feb 9). Kerry have made the perfect start to the campaign under new manager, Peter Keane, having beaten Tyrone and Cavan, while Dublin lost to Monaghan and beat Galway.

Next Saturday (7.0): Mayo v Cavan, Elverys MacHale Park; Kerry v Dublin, Tralee.

Next Sunday (2.0): Roscommon v Tyrone, Dr. Hyde Park; Monaghan v Galway, Inniskeen.

Dublin easily beat Kerry (2-17 to 0-11) in Croke Park in last year’s Allianz Football League but the Kingdom did much better in 2017, drawing with their great rivals (0-13 each) in Tralee in the group stages before winning the final by a point (0-20 to 1-16).

Mayo, who like Kerry have won their first two games, host Cavan, who are in the relegation zone after losing to Galway and Kerry. However, they will be encouraged by their 2017 Division 1 experience against Mayo, whom they beat by two points in Castlebar.

Tyrone have made a surprisingly poor start, losing to Kerry and Mayo by a combined total of 13 points, which adds to their urgency as they prepare to take on Roscommon in Dr. Hyde Park. Roscommon, who lost to Tyrone by 4-24 to 2-12 in last year’s ‘Super 8s’, were boosted by a win over Monaghan last Sunday.

Monaghan host Galway in Inniskeen, whom they met twice last year. Galway won by 0-17 to 1-10 in Allianz Football League Division 1 meeting while Monaghan turned the tables in the ‘Super 8s’, winning by 0-16 to 0-8.

2019 ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE: RESULTS AND FIXTURES

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Round 1: Monaghan 2-13 Dublin 1-13; Galway 0-13 Cavan 0-11; Kerry 0-11 Tyrone 0-7; Mayo 1-8 Roscommon 1-7.

Round 2: Dublin 1-15 Galway 0-7; Roscommon 1-12 Monaghan 0-13; Kerry 0-16 Cavan 0-13; Mayo 2-13 Tyrone 0-10.

Round 3: Feb 9: Kerry v Dublin; Mayo v Cavan; Feb 10: Roscommon v Tyrone; Monaghan v Galway.

Round 4: Feb 23: Dublin v Mayo; Tyrone v Monaghan; Feb 24 Galway v Kerry; Cavan v Roscommon.

Round 5: Mar 2: Tyrone v Cavan; Mayo v Galway; Mar 3: Roscommon v Dublin; Kerry v Monaghan.

Round 6: Mar 16: Galway v Roscommon; Monaghan v Cavan; Dublin v Tyrone; Kerry v Mayo.

Round 7: Mar 24: Cavan v Dublin; Mayo v Monaghan; Roscommon v Kerry; Tyrone v Galway. Final: Mar 31