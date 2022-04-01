Allianz National Football League Final Preview – Galway make seven changes for decider

Galway face Roscommon this Sunday in the Allianz National Football League Division Two Final at Croke Park. (Throw in – 1.45pm).

The team was named on Thursday night and shows seven changes from the team that were beaten by the same opposition the previous Sunday with Liam Silke, John Daly, Dylan McHugh, Paul Conroy, Rob Finnerty, Damien Comer and Cillian McDaid coming in for Sean Fitzgerald, Tony Gill, Cathal Sweeney, Finnian O Laoi, Dylan Canney, Paul Kelly and Eoin Finnerty.

Jonathan Higgins spoke to Galway selector John Concannon as they looked forward to Sunday’s game.