The Allianz Cumann na mBunscol City Sports Championships took place recently at Dangan and was co-ordinated by Stephen Casserly and all at Scoil Einde Threadneedle Rd.

Sprint Finals

U9 Girls 60m Finals

1. KemaI Kegwuruku, Scoil Róis

2. Michelle Nnadi, Scoil Chaitríona Renmore

3. Praise Limbila, Scoil Róis

U9 Boys 60m Finals

1. Jonathon Echefu, Scoil Croí Íosa

2. Leon Coll, St. John the Apostle Knocknacarra

3. Yanis Tossenou, St. Michaels BNS Mervue

U11 Girls 80m Finals

1. Deborah Okoma, Merlin Woods NS

2. Katie Costello, Scoil Mhuire Oranmore

3. Jessica Kay, Scoil Íde

U11 Boys 80m Finals

1. Jayden Echefu, Scoil Croí Íosa

2. Caleb Ike, Oranmore BNS

3. Daniel Sangodele, St. Pats Lombard St.

U13 Girls 100m Finals

1. Ella Farrelly Craughwell NS

2. Grace Lynch, Craughwell NS

3. Siobhán Koudaya, Scoil Mhuire Oranmore

U13 Boys 100m Finals

1. Liam Murphy, St. John the Apostle Knocknacarra

2. Rúairí Shaughnessy, Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh

3. Jack Maher, St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra

U9 Boys 400m Final

1. Alan Hallinan, Craughwell NS

2. David Casserly, Scoil Íosa Naofa

3. Alan Corcoran, Scoil Chaitríona Renmore

U9 Girls 400m Final

1. Michelle Mmadi, Scoil Chaitríona Renmore

2. Maeve Cooke, St. James Bushypark

3. Orna Dunne, Scoil Shéamais Naofa Bearna

U11 Boys 400m Final

1. Shane MacSamhráin, Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh

2. Seán Nnadi, Scoil Chaitríona Renmore

3. Killian Moorehead, Craughwell NS

U11 Girls 400m Final

1. Elisa Jamie Stapleton, Scoil Róis

2. Maya Demianink, Scoil Chaitríona Renmore

3. Isla Day, Gaelscoil Dara

U13 Boys 800m final

1. Michael Hussey, Scoil Iognáid

2. Shane Maher, Claddagh NS

3. Gearóid King, Brierhill NS

U13 Girls 800m final

1. Mia Craughwell, Gaelscoil Dara

2. Kassia Rather, Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh

3. Keela Loomes, Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh

Relays

U9 Boys

1. Craughwell NS

2. St. Michaels BNS, Mervue

3. St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra

U9 Girls

1. Scoil Róis

2. Scoil Íde

3. St. James, Bushypark

U11 Boys

1. Scoil Chaitríona Renmore

2. Scoil Íosaf Naofa

3. Craughwell NS

U11 Girls

1. Merlin Woods NS

2. Scoil Róis

3. Scoil Mhuire Oranmore

U13 Boys

1. St. John the Apostle Knocknacarra

2. Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh

3. St. James Bushypark

U13 Girls

1. Craughwell NS

2. Merlin Woods NS

3. Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh

Some Photos from the day