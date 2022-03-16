Allianz celebrate 30 years of Allianz league sponsorship with retro jersey campaign to raise money for Women’s Aid

This weekend Allianz are marking their 30th year of the Allianz Leagues with teams wearing retro county kits inspired by the 1993/94 season when they first became title sponsor of the competition. The jersey designs are inspired by those worn in the first year of Allianz’s sponsorship and will be worn by six counties across hurling and football this weekend. In a replay of the 2021 All Ireland Football final, the squads from Tyrone and Mayo will wear the retro kit on Saturday 19th as will the players from Galway, Clare, Wexford, and Cork in their hurling fixtures on Sunday 20th March.

The jerseys will not be available on public sale but supporters will have a unique chance to win one of the six county jerseys signed by the team in a charity raffle with all funds raised going to Allianz’s charity partner, Women’s Aid who work to combat domestic violence in Ireland.

Allianz will match the funds raised through the raffle up to €5,000. To enter the raffle simply visit www.idonate.ie/raffle/AllianzWomensAid

CEO of Allianz Ireland, Seán McGrath said: “This season marks the 30th year that we have sponsored the Allianz Leagues, making it one of the longest sponsorships in Irish sport. To mark this special anniversary Allianz has worked with O’Neills to design jerseys and shorts inspired by those worn by teams in the first season of Allianz’ sponsorship three decades ago. We’re really looking forward to seeing the teams line out in the retro jerseys and through the signed jersey raffle we hope to raise significant funds for our charity partner Women’s Aid”

About Allianz & Women’s Aid:

Allianz is supporting the world’s strongest women and Women’s Aid by working to break the silence on domestic abuse in Ireland though a three-year partnership with Women’s Aid and €1,000,000 in support to tackle domestic abuse.

This is a multi-faceted partnership with financial and non-financial supports, including the internal training of all senior managers at Allianz, a domestic abuse policy and supports for their 650+ workforce, and financial support for Women’s Aid consisting of a public awareness campaign, funds donated etc.

About Women’s Aid:

Women’s Aid is a leading national organisation that has been working to stop domestic violence in Ireland since 1974. They operate the 24hr National Freephone Helpline and a number of Dublin based face-face services. They also act for justice and social change through our specialised training, public awareness campaigns and policy work.

Women’s Aid provides a range of inclusive frontline services, detailed below, which are available to all women, including transgender women. The services are available to women of any sexuality, ethnicity, nationality, age or ability. Women’s Aid also assist men who contact the Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline and also signpost to partner organisations offering dedicated services to male victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse.