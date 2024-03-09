Galway Bay FM

9 March 2024

All to play for in VERY National Camogie League following Galway’s win this afternoon

It’s all to play for in the VERY National Camogie League following Galway’s six point win over Kilkenny this afternoon in Loughrea.

A goal from Aoife Donohue in a scoring blitz that yielded 1-5 without reply saw Galway win by 1-12 to 0-9.

It was also a good afternoon for the Galway Intermediates who beat Wexford by 0-13 to 0-8.

Here is the commentary of the game with Tommy Devane and Darren Kelly.

Darren Kelly with the Full Time Report

After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway manager Cathal Murray

Tommy also spoke to Player of the Match Rachel Hanniffy

