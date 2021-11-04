All to play for as Galway United and Bray Wanderers draw 0-0 in Play Off Semi-Final First Leg

It’s keenly poised going into the second leg on Sunday between Galway United and Bray Wanderers in the First Division play-off semi-final following their 0-0 draw last night at the Carlisle Grounds.

With the report here is Jonathan Higgins:

After the game, Jonathan spoke to Galway United’s Conor McCormack:

Galway United manager John Caulfield spoke to the media after the game with Jonathan asking the first question:

The second leg is on Sunday next at Eamon Deacy Park and kicks off at 5pm.

Galway United’s live coverage is in association with…