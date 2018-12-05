Current track
All Systems Go For Connacht Ahead Of Perpignan Clash

Written by on 5 December 2018

Connacht are currently putting their final preparations in place ahead of Saturday’s European Challenge Cup Game with Perpignan at the Sportsground.

Coach Andy Friend and Prop Finlay Bealham spoke to Galway Bay FM in the build up to Saturday’s game (Kick off 3pm – Live on Galway Bay FM and www.galwaybayfm.ie

It has been a good couple of weeks for the province following wins over the Southern Kings and The Cheetahs in South Africa.

Connacht Coach Andy Friend spoke to William Davies

 

William then spoke to Irish International Finlay Bealham

