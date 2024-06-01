Galway Bay FM

1 June 2024

All Systems Go For 2024 Kilbeacanty 7’s

All roads will lead to Kilbeacanty this weekend for the 2024 edition of their now legendary 7’s hurling festival.

Pat Kearney joined John in studio to talk about the events that will be held and they looked forward to all the games being played this weekend.

