All systems go ahead of Galway Corinthians RFC’s New Year’s Eve event tomorrow night in the Galmont

The final preparations are now being put in place ahead of Galway Corinthians RFC 90th Birthday celebrations with the club holding an open party at the Galmont Hotel tomorrow night (New Year’s Eve).

As part of the celebrations, the club will also announce news on the night about major developments at their grounds at Cloonacauneen.

The club have also announced details of a very special auction that will take place on the evening.

Chairperson of Galway Corinthians Pearce Flannery joined John Mulligan to talk about it.

Tickets are limited for this event as numbers are tight but there are some still available on the Galway Corinthians website at www.galwaycorinthians.com or from Orla at 087 – 2745511 and the Corinthians box office at 087 – 2611818.