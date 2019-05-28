All set for Kilbeacanty 7’s Weekend

Kilbeacanty is the place to be over the June Bank Holiday weekend with the annual 7s hurling tournament taking place on the Bank Holiday Sunday and Monday. This year sees the third year of the camogie 7s tournament with the Quarter, Semi-finals and Shield final being played on the Sunday from 6:30pm and the final played before the hurling 7s final on the Monday. The Joe Gillane Juvenile semi-finals kick start the weekend on Friday at Kilbeacanty from 6pm.

The draw for the hurling 7s is outlined below with Beagh last year’s winners and county champions St Thomas’ the teams to beat.

7s WEEKEND SCHEDULE

FRIDAY – JOE GILLANE JUVENILE CUP SEMI FINALS –

6:15 KINVARA Vs ATHENRY

7:00 MICHAEL CUSACKS Vs CRAUGHWELL

CAMOGIE 7s SUNDAY

GAMES FROM 6:30pm (after Munster Hurling Games)

Teams: Kinvara, St Thomas, Sarsfields, Inagh/Kilnamona Ardrahan, AN Other.

KILBEACANTY 7S MONDAY

12:00PM JOE GILLANE JUVENILE FINALS

2:30PM TYNAGH/ABBEY/DUNIRY VS CLARINBRIDGE – PQ1

2:50PM KILBEACANTY VS TOMMY LARKINS – PQ2

QUARTER FINALS

3:10PM BEAGH VS CRAUGHWELL

3:30PM ARDRAHAN VS GORT

3:50PM ST THOMAS VS WINNER PQ1

4:10PM LOUGHREA VS WINNER PQ2

4:30PM SEMI FINALS

5:15PM CAMOGIE 7s FINAL

6:15PM HURLING 7S FINAL

Closing Celebration with Live Music by Cathal Broderick & Co followed by Mikey Burke and in McCarthy’s straight after 7s final from 8pm