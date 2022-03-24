All roads lead to Semple Stadium for All-Ireland Minor Camogie Final

The Galway Minor Camogie team are into their last preparations ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland Final when they take on Cork in Semple Stadium at 5pm.

Galway come into this game off the back of an excellent Semi-Final win over Kilkenny last weekend who they beat by 0-14 to 2-3.

The Galway manager Aaron Fox spoke to Tommy Devane ahead of the big game on Saturday.

Galway’s Route To The Final – Group Stages

06/02/2022 Galway 0.06 0.08 Cork Kilbeacanty GAA 13/02/2022 Cork 2.15 0.05 Dublin Cork Camogie Grounds 27/02/2022 Dublin 1.05 1.17 Galway NGDC Abbottstown

Quarter Final

13/03/2022 Galway 7.15 1.04 Wexford Clane GAA

Semi Final