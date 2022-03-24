All roads lead to Semple Stadium for All-Ireland Minor Camogie Final

The Galway Minor Camogie team are into their last preparations ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland Final when they take on Cork in Semple Stadium at 5pm.
Galway come into this game off the back of an excellent Semi-Final win over Kilkenny last weekend who they beat by 0-14 to 2-3.
The Galway manager Aaron Fox spoke to Tommy Devane ahead of the big game on Saturday.
Galway’s Route To The Final – Group Stages
|06/02/2022
|Galway
|0.06
|0.08
|Cork
|Kilbeacanty GAA
|13/02/2022
|Cork
|2.15
|0.05
|Dublin
|Cork Camogie Grounds
|27/02/2022
|Dublin
|1.05
|1.17
|Galway
|NGDC Abbottstown
Quarter Final
|13/03/2022
|Galway
|7.15
|1.04
|Wexford
|Clane GAA
Semi Final
|20/03/2022
|Kilkenny
|2.03
|0.14
|Galway
|Edenderry