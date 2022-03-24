All roads lead to Semple Stadium for All-Ireland Minor Camogie Final

The Galway Minor Camogie team are into their last preparations ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland Final when they take on Cork in Semple Stadium at 5pm.

Galway come into this game off the back of an excellent Semi-Final win over Kilkenny last weekend who they beat by 0-14 to 2-3. 

The Galway manager Aaron Fox spoke to Tommy Devane ahead of the big game on Saturday.

Galway’s Route To The Final – Group Stages

06/02/2022Galway0.060.08CorkKilbeacanty GAA
13/02/2022Cork2.150.05DublinCork Camogie Grounds
27/02/2022Dublin1.051.17GalwayNGDC Abbottstown

Quarter Final

13/03/2022Galway7.151.04WexfordClane GAA

Semi Final

20/03/2022Kilkenny2.030.14GalwayEdenderry

