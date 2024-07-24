All-Island Cup Semi-Final, Galway United v Wexford

Join us for the live online stream of the All-Island Cup Semi-Final, Galway United v Wexford. The action kicks off at 7.45pm at Eamon Deacy Park. Tune in for exclusive pre-match build-up and commentary with our sports team hosts Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers from 7:35pm.