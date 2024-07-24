Galway Bay FM

24 July 2024

~1 minutes read

All-Island Cup Semi-Final, Galway United v Wexford

Share story:
All-Island Cup Semi-Final, Galway United v Wexford

Join us for the live online stream of the All-Island Cup Semi-Final, Galway United v Wexford. The action kicks off at 7.45pm at Eamon Deacy Park. Tune in for exclusive pre-match build-up and commentary with our sports team hosts Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers from 7:35pm.

 

 

Share story:

Four Galway Olympians As Games Began Today

Olympic Competition kicks off later today when the Men’s Rugby Sevens team compete in the pool rounds. The opening ceremony will be held on Friday eveni...

Referees announced for 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association has announced the referees for the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championship Finals, to be ...

Shane Lowry Mural Unveiled In Portrush, As Ticket Ballot For 153rd Open Closes on July 31st

A stunning new mural of 2019 Champion Golfer Shane Lowry has been unveiled in Portrush, marking one year to go until the return of  The Open, golf’s or...

Ten Galway golfers take to Lahinch tomorrow for the opening round of the South of Ireland Amateur Open

Lahinch plays host to the South of Ireland Amateur Open that gets underway tomorrow with ten golfers from Galway clubs involved on the opening day. Caelan...