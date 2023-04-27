All-Ireland Winning Galway Team Of 1998 To Be Honoured At Connacht Final

It has been announced that the Galway Senior Football team who won the All-Ireland title in 1998 will be honoured on Sunday week at the Connacht Senior Final in McHale Park in Castlebar.

On September the 27th 1998, Galway beat Kildare by 1-14 to 1-10 in what has been called one of the greatest All-Ireland Finals in history.

It was also the first time since 1966 that Galway had won an All-Ireland Senior Football Title. An interesting side note is that current Galway Manager Padraic Joyce was Galway’s Top scorer that day with 1-2.

The other Galway scorers for the record were Niall Finnegan with 0-4, Jarlath Fallon with 0–3, Seán Óg de Paor and Man of the Match Michael Donnellan scored 0–2 each and Seán Ó Domhnaill scored 0–1.

The team will be honoured before the throw in of the Senior Final at 1.45 pm.

The Galway team and Subs that famous day were…

1 Martin McNamara

2 Tomás Meehan

3 Gary Fahey

4 Tomás Mannion

5 Ray Silke (c)

6 John Divilly

7 Seán Óg de Paor

8 Kevin Walsh

9 Seán Ó Domhnaill

10 Michael Donnellan

11 Jarlath Fallon

12 Shay Walsh downward-facing red arrow 66′

13 Derek Savage

14 Pádraic Joyce

15 Niall Finnegan

Substitutes:

16 Pat Comer

17 Brian Silke

18 Richie Fahey

19 Kevin Fallon

20 Damien Mitchell

21 Paul Clancy

22 Declan Meehan

23 Tommy Joyce

24 Fergal Gavin