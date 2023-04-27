All-Ireland Winning Galway Team Of 1998 To Be Honoured At Connacht Final

It has been announced that the Galway Senior Football team who won the All-Ireland title in 1998 will be honoured on Sunday week at the Connacht Senior Final in McHale Park in Castlebar.
On September the 27th 1998, Galway beat Kildare by 1-14 to 1-10 in what has been called one of the greatest All-Ireland Finals in history.
It was also the first time since 1966 that Galway had won an All-Ireland Senior Football Title. An interesting side note is that current Galway Manager Padraic Joyce was Galway’s Top scorer that day with 1-2.
The other Galway scorers for the record were Niall Finnegan with 0-4, Jarlath Fallon with 0–3, Seán Óg de Paor and Man of the Match Michael Donnellan scored 0–2 each and Seán Ó Domhnaill scored 0–1.
The team will be honoured before the throw in of the Senior Final at 1.45 pm.
The Galway team and Subs that famous day were…
1 Martin McNamara
2 Tomás Meehan
3 Gary Fahey
4 Tomás Mannion
5 Ray Silke (c)
6 John Divilly
7 Seán Óg de Paor
8 Kevin Walsh
9 Seán Ó Domhnaill
10 Michael Donnellan
11 Jarlath Fallon
12 Shay Walsh downward-facing red arrow 66′
13 Derek Savage
14 Pádraic Joyce
15 Niall Finnegan
Substitutes:
16 Pat Comer
17 Brian Silke
18 Richie Fahey
19 Kevin Fallon
20 Damien Mitchell
21 Paul Clancy
22 Declan Meehan
23 Tommy Joyce
24 Fergal Gavin