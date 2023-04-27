All-Ireland Winning Galway Team Of 1998 To Be Honoured At Connacht Final

It has been announced that the Galway Senior Football team who won the All-Ireland title in 1998 will be honoured on Sunday week at the Connacht Senior Final in McHale Park in Castlebar.

On September the 27th 1998, Galway beat Kildare by 1-14 to 1-10 in what has been called one of the greatest All-Ireland Finals in history.

It was also the first time since 1966 that Galway had won an All-Ireland Senior Football Title. An interesting side note is that current Galway Manager Padraic Joyce was Galway’s Top scorer that day with 1-2.

The other Galway scorers for the record were Niall Finnegan with 0-4, Jarlath Fallon with 0–3, Seán Óg de Paor and Man of the Match Michael Donnellan scored 0–2 each and Seán Ó Domhnaill scored 0–1.

The team will be honoured before the throw in of the Senior Final at 1.45 pm.

The Galway team and Subs that famous day were…

1        Martin McNamara         

2        Tomás Meehan              

3        Gary Fahey          

4        Tomás Mannion            

5        Ray Silke (c)                  

6        John Divilly         

7        Seán Óg de Paor            

8        Kevin Walsh                 

9        Seán Ó Domhnaill         

10      Michael Donnellan         

11      Jarlath Fallon                

12      Shay Walsh downward-facing red arrow 66′

13      Derek Savage                

14      Pádraic Joyce                

15      Niall Finnegan               

Substitutes:

16      Pat Comer           

17      Brian Silke           

18      Richie Fahey                 

19      Kevin Fallon                 

20      Damien Mitchell            

21      Paul Clancy

22      Declan Meehan              

23      Tommy Joyce                

24      Fergal Gavin

Highlights of The 1998 All-Ireland Senior Football Final

