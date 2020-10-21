All Ireland U20 football final OFF as only senior inter-county GAA goes ahead

The Government this morning clarified that ONLY senior inter-county GAA activity will continue in the next six weeks as level 5 restrictions are set to kick in from midnight tonight. The decision means that Saturday’s All Ireland U20 football final between Galway and Dublin in Portlaoise is OFF, as is the Connacht Minor football championship game between Galway and Leitrim scheduled for Friday night in the Connacht GAA Centre.

Galway GAA chairman Pat Kearney confirmed the postponements live on Galway Talks this morning to Ollie Turner and Keith Finnegan…