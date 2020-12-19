All-Ireland U20 Football Final Match Tracker

print

Warren Seoighe wins the free for Galway and they can go two ahead again but they go short…Matthew Tierney….Forty Seconds left…Alan Greene has it but he loses it…Dublin makes a substitution….Five seconds of injury time left….Fionn Murray…..Galway defending….Galway could win it….warren Seoighe has it for Galway….Matthew Tierney wins it back for Galway and wins the free!

Two minutes of injury time left….

Dublin have the ball and they can get a point to close the gap and they get it…We have a one point game….AGAIN! Galway 1-11 Dublin 0-13.

Mark O’Leary for Dublin….They still have it but the ball is touched on the ground and Galway wins the free out….

Lee Gannon….They lose it and Galway wins the line ball….Tomo Culhane goes off…Warren Seoighe comes on….

There will be four minutes of injury time…We are in that now…

Dublin have the ball….Mark Lavin sends the ball but Conor Flaherty takes and clears…Tomo Culhane has it but Dublin win it back…

Tierney takes it and it’s an OUTSTANDING POINT! Galway 1-11 Dublin 0-12 now the score as we move into injury time at the end of the Second Half.

Galway have the ball….Tierney is fouled and Galway wins the free….There are two and a half minutes of normal time plus injury time left in the game….Matthew Tierney will take it….

Three points up with the guts of ten minutes left in the game if you include injury time. Odell goes for a point for Dublin and he nails it. The gap is now two….Dublin winning the Kick out…Odell again….to Mark Lavin and he gets it! Galway 1-10 Dublin 0-12.

Daniel Cox does outstanding work…To Monahan who is fouled…..Free Galway….Tomo Culhane gets penalised for a jersey pull and it’s yellow…

Dublin have it….Danger here…Brilliant interception from Galway…Paul Kelly to Ryan Monahan….Is fouled but the referee does not give the free…Lorcan Odell…Jack Glynn takes it back and clears….Six minutes and injury time to come…

Culhane takes it but it goes wide!

Matthew Tierney wins the ball…..Galway looking for a score…Ryan Monahan is fouled and Galway wins the free….Tomo Culhane will take it….

Galway up by four into the final quarter…Dublin wins the Galway kick out….Mark Lavin….It’s a point and we are back to a three point ball game. Galway 1-10 Dublin 0-10.

Ciaran Archer takes the free for Dublin and it goes WIDE!

Josh Bannon with the ball for Dublin….There is a foul outside the 45′ for the Dubs….Ten minutes plus injury time left…

Another chance for Galway goes wide….Dublin came from five points down against Tyrone and won so this game is not over by any stretch.

Dublin have possession from the kick out. Rory Dwyer feeds it in but the Galway backs clear it. They have fifteen minutes or do left in this game…

Half chance for Matthew Tierney but again it goes wide….

Dublin make a couple of changes….Water Break is over! Conor Flaherty, who was brilliant for the Galway U20 Hurlers last night, takes the kick out.

Another Dublin attack breaks down…Tomo Culhane has it….Dublin steal it back with Mark O’Leary….He gets the point…Matthew Cooley goes off…replaced by Eoin Mannion….Galway leading at the Second Half Water Break by 1-10 to 0-9.

Tomo Culhane takes the free and gets the point…Culhane so far as hit an incredible 1-6 for Galway today.

Kelly again has the ball….The Maigh Cuillin man feed Gill to Cooley to Greene back to Kelly….He goes for the shot but the ball hangs…referee sees a foul on a Galway player….Free Galway.

Matthew Tierney to Paul Kelly who looks like he is fouled but the referee thinks differently and gives the free the other way…Galway clear the danger…

Dublin take advantage and have a chance of a point and take it. Galway 1-9 Dublin 0-8….They are not going away….

Matthew Tierney takes a free for Galway but it veers wide…

Galway have loads of possession here…Keeping it simple…Jack Kirrane and Alan Greene working well.

Mark Lavin slots over the point…Galway 1-9 Dublin 0-7

Ciaran Archer has the ball, and is fouled….Twenty to go plus injury time…Jack Glynn was unlucky there to be penalised….

Galway wins another free….Dublin’s hits coming in hard….

Matthew Tierney has the ball….to Tomo Culhane…..GOAL GALWAY! Conor Raftery shipped a few challenges first to feed Tierney but cannot forget Jonathan McGrath who did massive spade work at the beginning…Galway 1-9 Dublin 0-6…

Dublin respond with a point….0-9 to 0-6

Matthew Cooley to Tomo Culhane and that is OUTSTANDING! Culhane’s point started with Jack Glynn stealing the ball from Archer….Galway 0-9 Dublin 0-5

Greene’s first touch to Cian Monahan…To Kelly…Dublin clear it up…

Hernon’s injury is more serious…That is unfortunate….Alan Greene comes in.

Treatment for Hernon and it’s not looking good but he is getting loads of time to recover….

The ball is in….The Second Half is underway…Cian Hernon wins the throw in but falls awkwardly and is injured.

Culhane will take the free…has four points already…it will stay that way as it goes wide….The ref blows the Half Time Whistle and Galway go in three points to the good…Galway 0-8 Dublin 0-5.

A minute of added on time left….Jack Kirrane has the ball…To Paul Kelly….Back to Kirrane…..to Tomo Culhane….to Kirrane and he is fouled! Brilliant passage of play from Galway!

….Dublin have a chance here! The Galway keeper spills a high ball but Ryan Monahan and Tony Gill have been brilliant! Chance falls to Lavin but it goes wide!

Conor Raftery to Matthew Tierney and Galway’s lead is out to three again…Great work from the Glenamaddy and Oughterard men! Galway 0-8 Dublin 0-5 with injury time….

Luke Swan, the Dublin Full Forward, gets the ball and a point. Galway’s lead is down to two points. Galway 0-7 Dublin 0-5.

Tomo Culhane with the free and it’s his fourth! Galway lead 0-7 to 0-4 with five minutes left in the half.

Matthew Tierney has the ball and is fouled….Free Galway on the Dublin “D”.

Dublin have the ball….Archer to Lee Gannon but again, that goes wide!

Commentators Curse there….

Archer takes the free….Curling. Curling, WIDE!

Dublin win a free….Ciaran Archer will take it. This guy is highly rated in Dublin and that’s saying something…

Ten to go in the First Half….

Cian Monaghan has a chance but just wide….Dublin attempt to start something but Cian Hernon clears…

Matthew Cooley decides whatever Culhane can do, so can he. A Brilliant point and Galway’s lead is out to two. Galway 0-6 Dublin 0-4.

Tomo Culhane wins the mark…Matthew Cooley was looking for it but Culhane is cool as a cucumber! Takes his chance and takes it well. Galway leads 0-5 to 0-4.

Water Break over…Back with the action…

First Half Water break called…..While they are doing that, let’s have a look at the All-Ireland Final Cover….

Not good news for Galway….Cathal Sweeney looks like he will have to come off with injury…Jack Kirrane comes on.

Brian O’Leary has levelled for Dublin. Given an inch, he took a mile and made no mistake. 0-4 all.

Mark Lavin is a very good football for Dublin and he gets his third of the day….Galway 0-4 Dublin 0-3 and the First Half water break is fast approaching…

Dublin try a couple of high and mighty’s in their kick outs but Conor Raftery takes them clean….change of kick out tactics used…

Ryan Monahan has a chance to put three between the teams but it veers wide…

Tomo Culhane with his second point…Galway 0-4 Dublin 0-2.

Lee Gannon with a point from play for Dublin and the gap is one…Galway 0-3 Dublin 0-2

Seven Minutes gone and Galway now leading 0-3 to 0-1 after Matthew Tierney gets a good point…

No time to waste…Matthew Tierney and Tomo Culhane find their range for Galway. Archer for Dublin…and Galway lead 0-2 to 0-1.

A little look at the Championship so far…

Croker is looking STUNNING!

And the Dubs…

The teams have been named…Let’s Start with Galway…

Galway have won five All-Ireland U21 Football crowns in 1972, 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2013 but have never won at this age grade.

Good Afternoon everybody and welcome to Galway bay FM’s Match Tracker for the Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Final!