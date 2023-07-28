All-Ireland U16 Camogie A Final Preview – Galway v Cork

ALL-IRELAND U16A FINAL

Cork v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park, 4.30pm

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)

Live on Camogie Association YouTube



The Rebels have become a real powerhouse in the underage scene as they are now pursuing a fourth successive triumph at this grade. Last year’s success was a 16th, putting them one clear of Galway at the head of the roll of honour. The county’s run started with defeat of the Maroons in 2019 (the 2020 competition having been lost to Covid) and that in turn prevented Galway completing a record-breaking five-in-a-row.

When these teams met in the group stages, Cork were commanding victors at Duggan Park, by 2-18 to 0-11. The hosts actually led at half-time but a scoring blitz after the restart left them rattled. Ally Mulkerrins had two goals in four minutes while Rachel Murphy and Maebh O’Brien split the posts with regularity. Cara O’Brien was Galway’s top scorer with nine points.

It was a first reverse for Galway and they bounced back with a one-point win over Kilkenny, despite conceding three goals, to book their place in the semi-finals. Cork had already been assured of progression when they fell to an eight-point defeat to Tipperary in the final round.

Galway, in turn, blew Tipp out of the water in the semi-final at Mallow, Mary Brigid Cosgrove scoring two goals and Emma Barrett and Katie Flaherty also raising green flags in the 15-point success. It was a cruise too for Cork over Wexford, leaving us with a mouth-watering clash for ultimate glory.