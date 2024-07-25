All-Ireland SFC Final ‘Warm-Up Show’ on Sunday

Supporters at Croke Park this Sunday will once again be treated to a specially commissioned show which will be streamed globally via GAA.ie/thewarmup on

Facebook Live, YouTube and on the @OfficialGAA channels as part of the build-up to the big game.

‘The Warm Up’ will be hosted in the stadium from 2pm and will provide entertainment and analysis for those who come to Croke Park early and also those around the world who want to connect and follow the exciting countdown to what is one of the biggest days in the GAA inter-county calendar.

Hosted by Aisling O’Reilly and involving Armagh’s Aaron Kernan, Galway’s Michael Meehan and Kerry and Dublin former All-Ireland winners Marc Ó Sé and Paddy Andrews, the pre-match will preview the game and look back on past meetings of Armagh and Galway.

Aisling O’Reilly will be roaming the stadium campus to meet with fans and sample the atmosphere as we gear up to throw-in at 3.30pm.

The show will also celebrate the 1999 All-Ireland winning Meath football team who are this year’s jubilee team.

There will be musical entertainment on the Cusack Stand concourse with Colm Lynch and Fiach Moriarty who will perform before the game above the GAA Museum

entrance.

As part of the fan engagement, there will be a jersey-canon firing free jerseys into the crowd as well as other competitions for the lucky holders of match tickets in the 82,000 strong crowd.

Pyrotechnics, drummers and pitch pageantry will complete the big match build-up and the jubilee captain Graham Geraghty will have the honour of bringing the coveted Liam MacCarthy Cup pitch side ahead of the 136th All-Ireland senior football final, a first ever final meeting of Armagh and Galway.