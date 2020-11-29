All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final Preview – Galway v Limerick

print

Galway v Limerick

Croke Park

Today – 4pm

This afternoon sees Galway and Limerick meet in the 2020 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final at Croke Park in a repeat of the 2018 decider.

Interest has been very high since the start of the championship that these sides might meet at some stage and following Waterford’s win over Kilkenny in the other Semi-Final, this game has been seen as a potential classic with interest among the Diaspora of both counties around the World.

Galway Bay FM broadcast a special preview on Friday night presented by Gerry Murphy and featured the thoughts of the Galway camp, the views of our commentary team and a look from the Shannonsiders point of view as both teams get ready for throw in.

We hear first from our Commentary team of Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Cyril Donnellan.

Sean spoke to Galway manager Shane O’Neill

Sean also spoke to Gort’s Aidan Harte

Finally, Gerry Murphy spoke to former Limerick Captain and match analyst for Live 95FM James Ryan on their chances today.

Today’s game throws in at 4pm and is LIVE on here Galway Bay FM.