All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final Match Tracker

Joe Canning with a point for Galway and the gap is two! Limerick 0-15 Galway 0-13 as the referee blows the half time whistle…..

Adrian Touhey with a point and it is important….Limerick 0-15 Galway 0-12.

Declan Hannon for Limerick and they now lead by four….Limerick 0-15 Galway 0-11…

Gillane gets the free and it is now Limerick 0-14 Galway 0-11.

Mulcahy to Flanagan….Shot…..Saved by Murphy….called back for a free….

There will be four minutes of injury time…

Joe Canning is on the ground….Got a challenge from a Limerick player…..We have a minute left in the half…..plus injury time…

We have two minutes left in the half……Joe Canning has a sideline cut and he puts it over the bar! Limerick 0-13 Galway 0-11.

Limerick putting immense pressure on Galway…..Gillane to Flanagan….Morrissey finishes the move…..Limerick 0-13 Galway 0-10.

Gearoid Hegarty has the ball and he extends Limerick’s lead. It’s now Limerick 0-12 Galway 0-10.

We have five minutes (or so) left in the first half and Limerick can go in front again….Aaron Gillane with a free and it goes over the bar. Limerick 0-11 Galway 0-10.

Galway free and Joe Canning gives Galway the lead again……Doesn’t last long….Aaron Gillane levels a few seconds later….0-10 to 0-10…

Galway back the other end and Brian Concannon after Johnny Coen did the spade work…Great point…Teams are level…Galway 0-9 Limerick 0-9.

Gearoid Hegarty could extend Limerick’s lead here but it goes wide….

Galway free….Joe Canning will take it but it goes wide…

Byrnes punishes a bad Galway puck out and they go in front….Limerick 0-9 Galway 0-8.

Bad news for Cathal Mannion’s hamstring looks to have given way and he is replaced by Adrian Touhey.

Gearoid Hegarty has scored his third point and the teams are level….Galway 0-8 Limerick 0-8.

Diarmuid Byrnes for Limerick and the gap is one….Galway 0-8 Limerick 0-7.

Gearoid Hegarty…Good point and Limerick closes the gap to two. Galway 0-8 Limerick 0-6.

Free Limerick….Tom Morrissey is fouled…..Aaron Gillane takes it and gets his first point of the game…Galway 0-8 Limerick 0-5.

Brian Concannon has a bit of space…Is swung around but gets the point…Galway 0-8 Limerick 0-4.

Two points on the bounce from Limerick closes the gap to three points as we hit the Water Break….Galway 0-7 Limerick 0-4.

Brian Concannon now makes it 0-7 to 0-2! Galway playing well at this stage after fifteen minutes…

Joe Canning makes it 0-6 to 0-2…

Tom Morrissey is having a good game for Limerick. He has scored two points but Galway go 0-5 to 0-2 up with Conor Whelan.

Cathal Mannion makes it a four point game!

Galway now three up. Joe Canning gets his third….

Canning with his second and Galway are two points up! Galway 0-2 Limerick 0-0.

Joe Canning with the Sideline Cut and it’s a beauty! Galway 0-1 Limerick 0-0.

James Owens is the referee and this game is on!

The Limerick Team…

The Galway Team…

One change for Galway, Sean Loftus comes in for Fintan Burke

Croke Park looks amazing ahead of today’s game.

Good Afternoon everybody and welcome to the Galway Bay FM Match Tracker for this All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final between Galway and Limerick….