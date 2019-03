St Thomas face Ballyhale Shamrocks in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Hurling Club Final in Croke Park on Sunday looking to add to their win in the club final in 2013 when they beat Kilcormac-Killoughey in the final by 1-11 to 1-9.

Conor Cooney will be leading out St Thomas on St Patrick’s day and he spoke to Niall Canavan.