All-Ireland Senior Hurling and Football Final Stand Tickets Increased to €100 for 2024

The GAA has confirmed that tickets for the 2024 All-Ireland hurling and football finals will be priced at €100 (stand) and €55 (terrace), an increase of €10 and €5 respectively on 2023 prices.

Ticket prices for quarter-finals and semi-finals will increase by €5.

This is the first increase to final ticket prices since 2019, and second in 14 years, and is part of a ticketing review which featured discounts during the Allianz Leagues, has seen new ‘3 for 2’ offers for All-Ireland series games and GAA membership discounts of €5 issued via Foireann for the Allianz League Finals and again for the upcoming football and hurling preliminary quarter-finals.

Revenue generated from our fixtures will increase our club grants for the redevelopment of pitches and club facilities from €3m in 2023 to €4.5m in 2024 and allow the Association to commit to allocating €5m for club facilities in 2025.

As part of its redistribution model the GAA seeks to re-invest a minimum of 83% annually of its revenues generated back across its network in support of all its affiliated units.

The additional ticket revenues generated will underpin a continued growth in our investment into Coaching and Games (€12m), Infrastructural Redevelopment of our County Grounds and Venues (€5m) and the continued capacity to assist club infrastructure through the GAA’s Club Development Fund Scheme.

As usual, tickets for All-Ireland Finals will be distributed via our club and county network.