All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final Draw Details

The draw for the Semi-Finals of the All Ireland SFC (if required) will take place on the Sunday Game Live this evening directly after the Quarter Final meeting of Kerry and Derry.

The draw is subject to the avoidance of repeat pairings (where possible) from any stage in the Championship.

Below is an outline of the draw details base do the remaining teams;

If Donegal & Kerry win today and join Armagh & Galway in the Semi-Finals.

No draw is required, as Armagh have played both Galway & Donegal, the pairings will be;

Armagh v Kerry

Donegal v Galway

If Donegal & Derry win today and join Armagh & Galway in the Semi-Finals.

No draw is required, as all teams have played each other apart from Galway & Donegal, and the draw is subject to avoidance of repeat pairings, where possible, the pairings will be;

Donegal v Galway

Armagh v Derry

If Louth & Kerry win today and join Armagh & Galway in the Semi-Finals.

A draw will be required, and due to repeat pairings, Armagh & Galway will be drawn against Louth & Kerry, the pairings will be;

Galway v Louth/Kerry

Armagh v Louth/Kerry

If Louth & Derry win today and join Armagh & Galway in the Semi-Finals.

A draw will be required, as Armagh, Galway & Derry have all played each other. The four teams will be drawn from one bowl, in an open draw.

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC