All-Ireland Senior Football Final Preview – The Views Of Management

This Sunday, Galway will attempt to win the All-Ireland Senior Football title for the first time since 2001 when they take on Kerry in Croke Park.

The journey has been a long one. From the opening day and the win over Mayo to the All-Ireland Semi-Final win over Derry, Padraic Joyce’s team have entertained, thrilled and surprised many but will face their biggest test yet on Sunday against a Kerry team who have been outstanding in the championship so far.

Today. we hear from the Galway Management. From selector John Concannon and from manager Padraic Joyce as they finish their preparations for Galway’s Biggest Inter County game in twenty one years.

First up, Galway selector John Concannon:

Finally, we hear from the manager, Padraic Joyce: