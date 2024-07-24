Galway Bay FM

24 July 2024

~1 minutes read

All-Ireland Senior Football Final Preview – The View From The Galway Camp – Robert Finnerty

Share story:
All-Ireland Senior Football Final Preview – The View From The Galway Camp – Robert Finnerty

This Sunday, Galway will bid to win the All-Ireland Senior Football Title for the first time since 2001 when they face Armagh in Croke Park.

All this week, Galway Bay FM Sport will bring you the interviews from the Galway Camp ahead of the big game.

Our first Interview is with Corner Forward Robert Finnerty whose dad Anthony also featured in an All-Ireland Football Final with Mayo.

He spoke to Jonathan Higgins.

Share story:

Galway Athletics Report

European U18 Championships Four Galway athletes competed on a very successful Irish team which competed in the European U18 Championships in Slovakia last...

Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 24 Jul Junior D Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Turloughmore 19:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas Junior E Hurling Champion...

All-Island Cup Semi-Final, Galway United v Wexford

Join us for the live online stream of the All-Island Cup Semi-Final, Galway United v Wexford. The action kicks off at 7.45pm at Eamon Deacy Park. Tune in...

Four Galway Olympians As Games Began Today

Olympic Competition kicks off later today when the Men’s Rugby Sevens team compete in the pool rounds. The opening ceremony will be held on Friday eveni...