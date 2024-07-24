All-Ireland Senior Football Final Preview – The View From The Galway Camp – Robert Finnerty

This Sunday, Galway will bid to win the All-Ireland Senior Football Title for the first time since 2001 when they face Armagh in Croke Park.

All this week, Galway Bay FM Sport will bring you the interviews from the Galway Camp ahead of the big game.

Our first Interview is with Corner Forward Robert Finnerty whose dad Anthony also featured in an All-Ireland Football Final with Mayo.

He spoke to Jonathan Higgins.