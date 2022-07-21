All-Ireland Senior Football Final Preview – The Players Thoughts

This Sunday, Galway will attempt to win the All-Ireland Senior Football title for the first time since 2001 when they take on Kerry in Croke Park.

The journey has been a long one. From the opening day and the win over Mayo to the All-Ireland Semi-Final win over Derry, Padraic Joyce’s team have entertained, thrilled and surprised many but will face their biggest test yet on Sunday against a Kerry team who have been outstanding in the championship so far.

Jonathan Higgins was at the recent Galway press evening as they looked ahead to the game on Sunday and today we hear from team captain Sean Kelly of Maigh Cuilinn and from Oughterard’s Matthew Tierney.

First up was Matthew Tierney who will be forever remembered for his winning penalty in the Quarter Final against Armagh:

We now hear from Sean Kelly who has been outstanding as captain throughout the championship: