14 June 2024

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Preview – Galway lock horns with Armagh on Sunday

This Sunday, Galway will meet Armagh for the second time in two years in the final group game of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

It’s an important one for both teams. Win, and it’s straight into the Quarter Final.

Lose, and it’s the Preliminary Quarter Final.

Galway’s loss to Armagh by a single point at this stage last year meant a preliminary Quarter Final with Mayo. A Game they lost by 1-10 to 0-12 at Pearse Stadium so they will be determined for the same not to happen this time.

Ahead of the game, John Mulligan spoke to Galway Bay FM Commentator Jonathan Higgins and to Jason Byrne, GAA Correspondent with The Irish Sun.

