All-Ireland Senior Club Football Final Preview – Micheal Lundy

Corofin will head on to the Croke Park surface on St Patrick’s Day looking to do something that is very rare in the All-Ireland Senior Football Club Championship, to win two All-Ireland Club Titles in a row.

Through the annals of the Club Championship since the first was played in 1971, only three other clubs have achieved this feat. UCD in 1974 and 75, St Finbarrs in 1980 and 81 while Crossmaglen have done it twice in 1999 and 2000 and in 2011 and 12.

Micheal Lundy has held the captain’s armband on occasion this year and he spoke to Kevin Dwyer about Sunday’s game and their opponents Dr Crokes who are no stranger to All-Ireland Club Final day having won the title on two previous occasions.