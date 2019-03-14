All-Ireland Senior Club Football Final Preview – Micheal Lundy

By
Sport GBFM
-
12 February 2018; Corofins Michael Lundy is pictured ahead of the AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Club Championship Semi-Final taking place at OConnor Park on Saturday, 17th of February where the Galway club will face Kildares Moorefield. For exclusive content and behind the scenes action throughout the AIB GAA & Camogie Club Championships follow AIB GAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat and www.aib.ie/gaa. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Corofin will head on to the Croke Park surface on St Patrick’s Day looking to do something that is very rare in the All-Ireland Senior Football Club Championship, to win two All-Ireland Club Titles in a row.

Through the annals of the Club Championship since the first was played in 1971, only three other clubs have achieved this feat. UCD in 1974 and 75, St Finbarrs in 1980 and 81 while Crossmaglen have done it twice in 1999 and 2000 and in 2011 and 12.

Micheal Lundy has held the captain’s armband on occasion this year and he spoke to Kevin Dwyer about Sunday’s game and their opponents Dr Crokes who are no stranger to All-Ireland Club Final day having won the title on two previous occasions.

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR