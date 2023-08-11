All-Ireland Senior Championship winning captains to be honoured at 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Finals

WINNING captains from the 49 previous All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Finals will be honoured at Croke Park next Sunday, August 13, on TG4 All-Ireland Finals Day.

The 2023 Senior showpiece is the 50th in the history of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and at half-time in the clash between Dublin and Kerry, previous winning captains will be introduced to Croke Park spectators in front of the Hogan Stand.

In the 49 Finals played to date, there have been 42 different winning captains.

The players who have lifted the Brendan Martin Cup on more than one occasion are Dublin’s Sinéad Aherne (2017-2020 inclusive), Cork’s Juliet Murphy (2005-2007 inclusive), Cork’s Ciara O’Sullivan (2015 and 2016) and Meath’s Shauna Ennis (2021 and 2022).

Prior to 2006, when Juliet Murphy captained Cork to what was a second successive title at the time, there had been a different winning captain every year since 1974.

The first All-Ireland winning captain in 1974 was Tipperary’s Kitty Ryan-Savage.

The Premier County defeated Offaly in the first Final, played in Durrow, Co. Laois.

Looking ahead to Sunday, when the former winning captains will also enjoy lunch together at Croke Park, LGFA President, Mícheál Naughton, commented: “The captains who will join us on Sunday are true trailblazers for our Association and have experienced that magical moment when they hoisted the Brendan Martin Cup aloft.

“They have provided their counties, clubs, families and fans with memories that will echo in eternity. The ‘cup lift’ image is an image that resonates nationally and internationally. It’s an image that symbolises glory and the ultimate reward for months and perhaps even years of selfless dedication and effort.

“From Offaly v Tipperary in 1974 to Meath v Kerry in 2022, our 49 All-Ireland Finals to date have provided thrills, spills, no shortage of drama and some brilliant football.

“We’ve had breakthrough moments and periods of dominance. We’ve had some big winning margins but we’ve also had narrow victories, draws and replays.

“As things stand, Cork and Kerry are sitting together at the top of the All-Ireland Senior Championship roll of honour, with 11 titles each.

“Kerry, if they defeat Dublin on Sunday, will move one clear on the all-time list.

“It was back in 1976 when Kerry won their first title, captained by Mary Geaney, while Cork emerged from the pack in 2005, captained by Juliet Murphy.

“Throughout the years, we’ve had 13 different counties who have won the All-Ireland Senior title and the hope is that more will break through in the years to come.”

Next Sunday at Croke Park, it’ll be Dublin’s Carla Rowe or Kerry’s Síofra O’Shea who will have the honour of lifting the Brendan Martin Cup.

The lucky captain will become the 43rd different player to lift the coveted silverware, following a game that will rack up half a century of showpiece deciders.

The full list of All-Ireland Senior Championship winning captains reads as follows:

Kitty Savage (nee Ryan), Tipperary, 1974

Margaret Rossiter (nee Carroll), Tipperary, 1975

Mary Geaney, Kerry, 1976

Bridget Smith, (nee Sheridan) Cavan, 1977

Liz Gibbons, Roscommon, 1978

Doreen Daly (nee Farrell), Offaly, 1979

Josie Bourke (nee Stapleton), Tipperary, 1980

Tona McDonald, Offaly, 1981

Marian Bowler (nee Doherty), Kerry, 1982

Marina Barry-Walsh, Kerry, 1983

Bridget Leen Kerry, 1984

Siobhan Twomey (nee Leen), Kerry, 1985

Annette Flaherty (nee Walsh), Kerry, 1986

Margaret Flaherty (nee Golden), Kerry, 1987

Mary Lane (nee Scanlon), Kerry, 1988

Kathleen Curran, Kerry, 1989

Del Whyte, Kerry, 1990

Maire Crotty – Wall, Waterford, 1991

Bernie Ryan – Duggan, Waterford, 1992

Eileen Dardis (nee Lawlor), Kerry, 1993

Geraldine Long (nee O’Ryan), Waterford, 1994

Noirin Walsh, Waterford, 1995

Maggie Kearns, Monaghan, 1996

Angela Larkin, Monaghan, 1997

Siobhan O’Ryan, – Murphy, Waterford, 1998

Diane O’Hora, Mayo, 1999

Maria Staunton, Mayo, 2000

Angela Casey, Laois, 2001

Christina Heffernan, Mayo, 2002

Helena Lohan, Mayo, 2003

Annette Clarke, Galway, 2004

Juliet Murphy, Cork, 2005, 2006, 2007

Angela Walsh, Cork, 2008

Mary O’Connor, Cork, 2009

Denise Masterson, Dublin, 2010

Amy O’Shea, Cork, 2011

Rena Buckley, Cork, 2012

Ann Marie Walsh, Cork, 2013

Briege Corkery, Cork, 2014

Ciara O’Sullivan, Cork 2015, 2016

Sinéad Aherne, Dublin, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Shauna Ennis, Meath, 2021, 2022