All-Ireland Senior Champions Dublin lead the way with 8 representatives on 2023 TG4 Ladies Football All Star team

ALL-Ireland Senior champions Dublin lead the way with eight representatives on the 2023 TG4 Ladies Football All Star team.

Dublin’s haul eclipses their previous all-time best of seven players on the annual selection, which was achieved twice in 2018 and 2019.

The 2023 team was revealed on Saturday night at the annual TG4 All Star awards banquet, in association with Lidl, as the Bonnington Dublin Hotel.

Dublin’s eight winners are goalkeeper Abby Shiels, defenders Leah Caffrey, Lauren Magee and Martha Byrne, midfielder Jennifer Dunne, and forwards Orlagh Nolan, Hannah Tyrrell and Carla Rowe.

Tyrrell was named Player of the Match in the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final, as Rowe had the honour of lifting the Brendan Martin Cup as team captain.

TG4 All-Ireland Finalists Kerry have been rewarded with five All Star award winners, namely defenders Eilís Lynch and Cáit Lynch, midfielder Lorraine Scanlon, and forwards Niamh Carmody and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Cork forward Ciara O’Sullivan and Mayo defender Danielle Caldwell have also received 2023 TG4 All Star awards.

The team is comprised of four first-time award winners, with Dublin’s Abby Shiels, Martha Byrne and Jennifer Dunne joined by Kerry’s Eilís Lynch as inaugural recipients.

Six players picked up their second awards on the night – Mayo’s Danielle Caldwell, Dublin’s Lauren Magee, Orlagh Nolan and Hannah Tyrrell, and Kerry’s Lorraine Scanlon and Niamh Carmody.

Kerry’s Cáit Lynch is now a three-time TG4 All-Star award winner, while the Kingdom’s ace forward Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Dublin’s Carla Rowe are both honoured for a fourth time.

Cork’s Ciara O’Sullivan is now a five-time winner, and she bridges a five-year gap after winning her fourth award in 2018.

There are four players who featured on the 2022 TG4 All Star team named on this year’s selection, as Mayo’s Danielle Caldwell and Kerry trio Cáit Lynch, Niamh Carmody and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh receive the prestigious individual accolades once again.

The 2023 TG4 All Star team also contains three players from the Castleisland Desmonds club in Kerry – Eilís Lynch, Cáit Lynch and Lorraine Scanlon.

Two players from the Cuala club in Dublin are also honoured – Martha Byrne and Jennifer Dunne – while there are also two awards for the Na Fianna club in the capital, with Leah Caffrey and Hannah Tyrrell included in the annual 15.

2023 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team:

1. Abby Shiels (Dublin) – 1st award

2. Eilís Lynch (Kerry) – 1st award

3. Leah Caffrey (Dublin) – 4th award (previous in 2016, 2017 and 2021)

4. Danielle Caldwell (Mayo) – 2nd award (previous in 2022)

5. Lauren Magee (Dublin) – 2nd award (previous in 2018)

6. Martha Byrne (Dublin) – 1st award

7. Cáit Lynch (Kerry) – 3rd award (previous in 2012 and 2022)

8. Jennifer Dunne (Dublin) – 1st award

9. Lorraine Scanlon (Kerry) – 2nd award (previous in 2017)

10. Niamh Carmody (Kerry) – 2nd award (previous in 2022)

11. Orlagh Nolan (Dublin) – 2nd award (previous in 2021)

12. Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork) – 5th award (previous in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018)

13. Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin) – 2nd award (previous in 2021)

14. Carla Rowe (Dublin) – 4th award (previous in 2015, 2016 and 2019)

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry) – 4th award (previous in 2012, 2013 and 2022)

County by county breakdown:

8 Dublin, 5 Kerry, 1 Cork, 1 Mayo.