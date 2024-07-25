Galway Bay FM

25 July 2024

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi-Final Preview – The View From The Galway Camp

This Saturday, Galway face Tipperary in the Glen Dimplex All-IReland Senior Camogie Semi-Final at Nowlan Park in Kikkenny (Throw in – 3pm).

For Galway, it is an opportunity to return to the final for the first time since 2021 when they beat Cork in an epic final by 1-15 to 1-12.

The past year has been a busy one for Cathal Murray’s side and this will be their third meeting with Tipperary.

The most recent a one point win for Saturday’s opponents in the National League Final.

Tommmy Devane has been speaking to members of the team and management ahead of Saturday’s Semi-Final.

He first spoke to Galway Captain Roisin Black.

Tommy then spoke to Carrie Dolan who has been one of the stand out performers of the team all year.

Finally, Tommy spoke to Galway Manager Cathal Murray.

