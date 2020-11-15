All-Ireland Quarter Final Date For Galway Hurlers Following Leinster Final Defeat

Galway’s Senior Hurlers must now pick themselves up from their defeat to Kilkenny in Saturday’s Leinster Senior Hurling Final and get ready for the All-Ireland Hurling Quarter Finals that take place on Saturday next.

Kilkenny won by 2-20 to 0-24 at Croke Park with two goals in the space of a minute breaking Galway hearts.

Niall Canavan reports

Niall spoke to Galway manager Shane O’Neill after the game

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody gave his thoughts on his side’s win when he spoke to the assembled media at Croke Park. (Note: Wind Interference).

The Galway Bay FM Commentary team of Sean Walsh, Cyril Donnellan and Niall Canavan looks back on the game.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Conor Delaney, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Cillian Buckley, Padraig Walsh (0-01), Conor Fogarty; Richie Leahy, Conor Browne (0-02); John Donnelly (0-01), Martin Keoghan (0-2), Walter Walsh; TJ Reid (1-10, 9f), Eoin Cody (0-01), Colin Fennelly.

Subs: Richie Hogan (1-02) for Walsh (45), Liam Blanchfield (0-01) for Fennelly (51), Richie Reid for Fogarty (56), Niall Brasil for Cody (60), Alan Murphy for Leahy (61).

Galway: Éanna Murphy; Seán Loftus, Daithí Burke, Shane Cooney; Fintan Burke, Gearóid McInerney, Joseph Cooney (0-1); Pádraic Mannion, Johnny Coen (0-03); Conor Cooney (0-01), Cathal Mannion (0-01), Joe Canning (0-14, 1 ’65’, 12 s-l, 9f); Conor Whelan (0-02), Niall Burke, Brian Concannon (0-01).

Subs: Aidan Harte for Loftus (ht), Jason Flynn (0-01) for Niall Burke (40), David Burke (0-02) for Conor Cooney (59), Adrian Tuohy for Coen (69), Seán Linnane for Shane Cooney (70).

Referee: Fergal Horgan