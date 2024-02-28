All-Ireland PPS Senior C Hurling Semi-Final Preview – Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar out to make history

This Sunday afternoon, Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar takes on Gaelcholáiste Dhoire in the All-Ireland PPS Senior C Hurling Semi-Final.

For Ballygar, it has been a journey that started with a win over St Killians New Inn and just a couple of weeks ago saw the team win the Connacht title with a comfortable win over St Joseph’s The Bish in Duggan Park.

It has been a remarkable run for a team under the management of Evan Niland.

He spoke to John Mulligan.

Route To The Final

Group Stage

Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar 4-21 St Killians New Inn 1-14

Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar 7-18 Roscommon CBS 1-8

St Josephs The Bish 1-19 Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar 2-13

Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar 4-12 Colaiste Na Coiribe 2-5

Semi-Final

Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar 5-9 St Killians New Inn 0-7

Senior C Final

Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar 3-15 St Joseph’s The Bish 0-6