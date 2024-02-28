28 February 2024
All-Ireland PPS Senior C Hurling Semi-Final Preview – Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar out to make history
This Sunday afternoon, Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar takes on Gaelcholáiste Dhoire in the All-Ireland PPS Senior C Hurling Semi-Final.
For Ballygar, it has been a journey that started with a win over St Killians New Inn and just a couple of weeks ago saw the team win the Connacht title with a comfortable win over St Joseph’s The Bish in Duggan Park.
It has been a remarkable run for a team under the management of Evan Niland.
He spoke to John Mulligan.
Route To The Final
Group Stage
Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar 4-21 St Killians New Inn 1-14
Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar 7-18 Roscommon CBS 1-8
St Josephs The Bish 1-19 Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar 2-13
Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar 4-12 Colaiste Na Coiribe 2-5
Semi-Final
Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar 5-9 St Killians New Inn 0-7
Senior C Final
Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar 3-15 St Joseph’s The Bish 0-6