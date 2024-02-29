All-Ireland PPS Senior B Hurling Preview – Portumna Community School face St Killians Antrim in Semi-Final

This Saturday afternoon, Portumna Community School will make the long journey to Dowdallshill in Louth to take on Ulster Champions St Killians in the Semi-Final of the All-Ireland PPS Senior B Hurling Championship.

It has been a long journey for Portumna who started with a comfortable win over Garbally College but were then beaten by Holy Rosary College Mountbellew before wins over St Cuans and Calascantcius College booked their place in the Connacht Final against Holy Rosary College.

Goals from Callum Keane, Conor Kennedy and Colin Treacy would see Michael Fallon and Michael Mullins side win by 3-12 to 0-10 in Kinvara.

Joint manager Michael Mullins spoke to John Mulligan ahead of Saturday’s game.

Portumna – Route to the Semi-Final

Group Stage

Portumna Community School 9-28 Garbally College 0-5 Holy Rosary College Mountbellew 1-11 Portumna Community School 0-12 Portumna Community College 1-18 St Cuans Castleblakney 0-20 Semi-Final Portumna Community School 0-22 Calascantius College 1-16 Connacht Final Portumna Community School 3-12 Holy Rosary College Mountbellew 0-10