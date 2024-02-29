Galway Bay FM

29 February 2024

~1 minutes read

All-Ireland PPS Senior B Hurling Preview – Portumna Community School face St Killians Antrim in Semi-Final

Share story:
All-Ireland PPS Senior B Hurling Preview – Portumna Community School face St Killians Antrim in Semi-Final

This Saturday afternoon, Portumna Community School will make the long journey to Dowdallshill in Louth to take on Ulster Champions St Killians in the Semi-Final of the All-Ireland PPS Senior B Hurling Championship.

It has been a long journey for Portumna who started with a comfortable win over Garbally College but were then beaten by Holy Rosary College Mountbellew before wins over St Cuans and Calascantcius College booked their place in the Connacht Final against Holy Rosary College.

Goals from Callum Keane, Conor Kennedy and Colin Treacy would see Michael Fallon and Michael Mullins side win by 3-12 to 0-10 in Kinvara.
Joint manager Michael Mullins spoke to John Mulligan ahead of Saturday’s game.

Portumna – Route to the Semi-Final
Group Stage

Portumna Community School 9-28 Garbally College 0-5

Holy Rosary College Mountbellew 1-11 Portumna Community School 0-12

Portumna Community College 1-18 St Cuans Castleblakney 0-20

Semi-Final

Portumna Community School 0-22 Calascantius College 1-16

Connacht Final 

Portumna Community School 3-12 Holy Rosary College Mountbellew 0-10

 

 

Share story:

Galway Minor A Football Championship draws made

The draws were made last night for the Galway Minor A (U17) Football Championship. The 8 participating teams play seven round-robin games before the top 4...

Galway Hurling League fixtures announced

The Galway hurling leagues start on the opening weekend of April, with five rounds of matches scheduled throughout April, May and the first weekend in Jun...

Ballina's Deora Marsh to be inducted into the Basketball Ireland Hall Of Fame

It is only fitting that Deora’s contribution to Irish basketball as a player, captain, coach and role model over the last 40 years be recognised by his ...

Fr Griffins Eire Óg completes LGFA Club2Gether programme

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to acknowledge and honour the 14 clubs who have completed the LGFA’s 2023/2024 Club2Gether Programme. ...