29 February 2024
All-Ireland PPS Senior B Hurling Preview – Portumna Community School face St Killians Antrim in Semi-Final
This Saturday afternoon, Portumna Community School will make the long journey to Dowdallshill in Louth to take on Ulster Champions St Killians in the Semi-Final of the All-Ireland PPS Senior B Hurling Championship.
It has been a long journey for Portumna who started with a comfortable win over Garbally College but were then beaten by Holy Rosary College Mountbellew before wins over St Cuans and Calascantcius College booked their place in the Connacht Final against Holy Rosary College.
Portumna Community School 9-28 Garbally College 0-5
Holy Rosary College Mountbellew 1-11 Portumna Community School 0-12
Portumna Community College 1-18 St Cuans Castleblakney 0-20
Semi-Final
Portumna Community School 0-22 Calascantius College 1-16
Connacht Final
Portumna Community School 3-12 Holy Rosary College Mountbellew 0-10