All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior B Hurling Semi-Final, Portumna Community School v St Killian’s Antrim

Join us for the live online stream of the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior B Hurling Semi-Final, Portumna Community School v St Killian’s Antrim Saturday 2nd of March. Throw in is at 4pm in Darver. Tune in for exclusive pre-match build-up and live commentary with Tommy Devane from 3:50pm.