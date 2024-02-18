Galway Bay FM

18 February 2024

All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior ‘A’ Hurling Quarter Final Pres Athenry v Ard Scoil Rís

Join us for the live online stream of the Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Final, Presentation College Athenry v Ard Scoil Rís Limerick, Sunday 18th. Throw in is at 2:00pm in Barefield. Tune in for exclusive pre-match build-up and live commentary by Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan.

 

 

