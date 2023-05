Galway face Cork tomorrow afternoon in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Final in Semple Stadium with the game throwing in at 3pm.

There is one change from the side that defeated Kilkenny in the Leinster final last weekend. Cullen Killeen, vice-captain, who was introduced as a substitute last time out comes into the team in place of Michael Fallon.

Galway Manager Fergal Healy spoke to Niall Canavan ahead of tomorrow’s game: