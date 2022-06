Galway’s Minor Hurlers face Tipperary on Sunday in the All-Ireland Semi-Final in the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick (Throw in – 2pm – LIVE ON GALWAY BAY FM).

For Fergal Healy’s side, good wins over Clare and Laois in the Quarter Final Round Robin has them in a good position going into the game against the Munster Champions who beat Clare on penalties.

Fergal Healy has been speaking to Niall Canavan ahead of Sunday’s game: