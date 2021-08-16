All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final fixed for Saturday Evening

print

The venue and throw in time for the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final between and Galway and Cork has been confirmed. The game will take place in Semple Stadium in Thurles on Saturday evening at 7.15pm. There will be extra time in the event of a draw and the game will be decided on the evening.

It will be the second All-Ireland Final in four days for Galway who face Cork in the U20 All-Ireland Hurling Final on Wednesday evening in Semple Stadium at 7.30pm.

The All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-Finals will also take place on Saturday afternoon. The Semi-Final between Meath and Connacht Champions Sligo will be played in Breffni Park in Cavan at 12.45 and the Semi-Final between Cork and Tyrone will take place in O’Connor Park in Tullamore throwing in at 2.30pm.