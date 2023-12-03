All-Ireland Ladies Senior Club Football Semi-Final Kilkerrin/Clonberne v Kilmacud Crokes

3 December 2023
3 December 2023
Defending Champions Sarsfields are back in the All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Final following a 2-10 to 1-6 win over Sarsfields from Cork this afternoon ...
Castlegar won a pulsating and dramatic County Minor B Camogie Final with a one point win over Davitts in Ballindereen this afternoon. A last minute goal f...
Mullagh/Kiltormer are the County Minor A1 Camogie Champions after a 3-8 to 0-11 win over St Colemans in Carnmore. John Mulligan spoke to the management te...
Members of the Turloughmore 1 Active Retirement bowls team have taken home one of the top prizes at the 2023 Active Retirement Ireland National Indoor...