3 December 2023

All-Ireland Ladies Senior Club Football Semi-Final Kilkerrin/Clonberne v Kilmacud Crokes

Join us for the live online stream All-Ireland Ladies Senior Club Football Semi-Final Kilkerrin/Clonberne v Kilmacud Crokes this Sunday at 2:00pm in Parnell Park, with commentary from Tommy Devane and Ciara Trant.

 

