All-Ireland GAA Club Championships Update

After another hectic weekend of action around the four provinces, the six All-Ireland Club Championships in both Hurling and Football at Junior, Intermediate, and Senior are taking shape. There are still five Galway teams left standing after Menlough were most unfortunate in losing out to Mayo’s Lahardane MacHales on penalties in the Connacht Junior Football semi-final on Sunday. Three of those clubs are in action next weekend as Monivea Abbey contest the Connacht Intermediate Football Final and both Ballinasloe and Ballinderreen are in action in the provincial Junior and Intermediate Hurling finals. Let’s have a look at the overall picture around the country in the various championships:

SENIOR HURLING

Galway champions St Thomas’ are automatically through to the All-Ireland semi-final where they will play the winner of the Munster final between Ballygunner (Waterford) and Clonlara (Clare). The Leinster semi-finals are on next Sunday as Kilcormac Killoughey (Offaly) play O’Loughlin Gaels (Kilkenny) in Tullamore and Naas (Kildare) play Na Fianna (Dublin) in Portlaoise. The eventual winners will play the Ulster champions in the All-Ireland semi-final. Cushendall (Antrim) play Slaughtneil (Derry) in two weeks’ time.

INTERMEDIATE HURLING

The Connacht final next Sunday in Athleague sees Galway champions Ballinderreen take on last season’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Tooreen (Mayo). The winners will play either Castlelyons (Cork) or Corofin (Clare) in the All-Ireland semi-final. The Ulster final next Saturday week is between Setanta (Donegal) and Eire Og Carrickmore (Tyrone). The winners will play the Leinster champions in the All-Ireland semi-finals. The Leinster semi-finals next Saturday will see Kildalkey (Meath) play Thomastown (Kilkenny) and Bray Emmets (Wicklow) play Naomh Mearnóg (Dublin)

JUNIOR HURLING

Galway representatives Ballinasloe play Easkey of Sligo in the Connacht final next weekend, with St Catherines (Cork) or Feenagh/Kilmeedy (Limerick) waiting in the All-Ireland semi-finals. Ulster Junior Hurling champions Castleblayney (Monaghan) play the winners of Leinster, where the semi-finals next weekend are Craanford (Wexford) v Tullogher/Rosbercon (Kilkenny) and Carrig Riverstown (Offaly) v St Mary’s Leixlip (Kildare)

SENIOR FOOTBALL

Galway champions Corofin and old rivals St Brigid’s (Roscommon) meet in the Connacht Final on Dec 3rd, while the Munster semi-finals next weekend will see Dingle (Kerry) play Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) and Rathgormack (Waterford) play Castlehaven (Cork). On the other side of the draw, the Ulster semi-finals next weekend are Glen (Derry) v Naomh Conaill (Donegal) and Scotstown (Monaghan) v Trillick (Tyrone), while the Leinster final in early December is Naas (Kildare) against Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin).

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL

The Connacht final next Sunday will see Monivea Abbey take on Castlerea St Kevins (Roscommon). In Munster, the semi-finals next weekend are Milltown/Castlemaine (Kerry) v Cill na Martra (Cork) and Mungret St Pauls (Limerick) v Roanmore (Waterford). In Ulster, the semi-finals next weekend are St Patricks Cullyhanna (Armagh) v Liatroim Fontenoys (Down) and Glenullin (Derry) v Ballyhaise (Cavan), while the Leinster final on Saturday week is Scoil Ui Chonaill (Dublin) v Allenwood (Kildare).

JUNIOR FOOTBALL

The Connacht final is between Lahardane MacHales (Mayo) and Owenmore Gaels (Sligo), with the winner playing the eventual Munster champions in the All-Ireland semi-finals. The Munster semi-finals are Listowel Emmets (Kerry) v Killimer (Clare) and Kilmurry (Cork) v Feenagh/Kilmeedy (Limerick). In Ulster, the Junior final next Sunday is between Arva (Cavan) and Blackhill (Monaghan), while the Leinster final on Sunday week is between Glyde Rangers (Louth) and Milltown (Kildare).