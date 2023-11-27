All-Ireland GAA Club Championship update

Share story:

After provincial final defeats for Monivea Abbey, Ballinderreen, and Ballinasloe at the weekend, there are now just two Galway teams left standing Corofin and St Thomas’. Let’s have a look at the overall picture around the country in the various championships:

SENIOR HURLING

Galway champions St Thomas’ are automatically through to the All-Ireland semi-final in Thurles where they will play the winner of next Sunday’s Munster final between Ballygunner (Waterford) and Clonlara (Clare). The Leinster final is between O’Loughlin Gaels (Kilkenny) and Na Fianna (Dublin). The winners will play the Ulster champions in the All-Ireland semi-final. Cushendall (Antrim) play Slaughtneil (Derry) next weekend.

INTERMEDIATE HURLING

Connacht champions Tooreen (Mayo) will play either Castlelyons (Cork) or Corofin (Clare) in the All-Ireland semi-final. The Ulster final next Saturday is between Setanta (Donegal) and Eire Og Carrickmore (Tyrone). The winners will play the Leinster champions in the All-Ireland semi-finals. The Leinster final will see Thomastown (Kilkenny) play Bray Emmets (Wicklow).

JUNIOR HURLING

Connacht champions Easkey of Sligo will play the eventual Munster champions St Catherines (Cork) or Feenagh/Kilmeedy (Limerick) in the All-Ireland semi-finals. Ulster Junior Hurling champions Castleblayney (Monaghan) play the winners of Leinster, where the final is Tullogher/Rosbercon (Kilkenny) against Carrig Riverstown (Offaly)

SENIOR FOOTBALL

Galway champions Corofin and old rivals St Brigid’s (Roscommon) meet in the Connacht Final next Sunday in Hyde Park, while the Munster final will see Dingle (Kerry) play Castlehaven (Cork). On the other side of the draw, the Ulster final is Glen (Derry) v Scotstown (Monaghan), while the Leinster final next Saturday in Croke Park is Naas (Kildare) against Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin).

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL

The Connacht champions are Castlerea St Kevins (Roscommon), who are waiting to see who wins in Munster, where the final is between Cill na Martra (Cork) and Mungret St Pauls (Limerick). In Ulster, the final is between St Patricks Cullyhanna (Armagh) and Ballyhaise (Cavan), while the Leinster final on Saturday is Scoil Ui Chonaill (Dublin) v Allenwood (Kildare).

JUNIOR FOOTBALL

Connacht champions Lahardane MacHales will play the eventual Munster champions, Kilmurry (Cork) or Listowel Emmets (Kerry) in the All-Ireland semi-finals. In Ulster, Junior champions Arva (Cavan) will play the winners of the Leinster final on Sunday between Glyde Rangers (Louth) and Milltown (Kildare).