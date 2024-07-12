Galway Bay FM

12 July 2024

~1 minutes read

All-Ireland Football Semi-Final ‘Up For The Match’ Special from The Red Gap, Barnaderg

Share story:
All-Ireland Football Semi-Final ‘Up For The Match’ Special from The Red Gap, Barnaderg

On Friday night (12th July 2024), Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner hosted a special All-Ireland Football Semi-Final ‘Up For The Match’ LIVE from The Red Gap Bar & Restaurant in Barnaderg, ahead of the clash between Galway and Donegal.

Among his guests were Galway GAA chairperson Paul Bellew, Councillor Pete Roche, All-Ireland winners Derek Savage, Tomás Mannion, Tommie Joyce and Alan Keane, well known managers Billy Joyce and Bunt Roche and many more.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday (14th July) is 4pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

Galway United 1-0 Waterford FC (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with John Caulfield and Bobby Burns)

Galway United consolidated their fifth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday (12th July 2024) when a 23rd minute Patrick Hickey go...

Galway vs Donegal (All-Ireland Football Semi-Final 'Over The Line' Preview with Seán Armstrong and Paul McGettigan)

Fifty years since their first championship meeting, Galway and Donegal come together again this Sunday (14th July 2024) in the All-Ireland senior football...

Athenry vs Killester/Donnycarney (All-Ireland under-17 Women's Cup Final 'Over The Line' Preview with Mike Noone)

Athenry are against Dublin’s Killester/Donnycarney this Sunday (14th July 2024) in the FAI under-17 Women’s Cup Final. The Galway side reached...

Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland under-16 Camogie Semi-Final Preview with Sharon Glynn)

Galway and Cork meet in a repeat of last year’s decider on Sunday (14th July 2024) when they contest the All-Ireland under-16A camogie semi-final. T...