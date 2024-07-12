All-Ireland Football Semi-Final ‘Up For The Match’ Special from The Red Gap, Barnaderg

On Friday night (12th July 2024), Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner hosted a special All-Ireland Football Semi-Final ‘Up For The Match’ LIVE from The Red Gap Bar & Restaurant in Barnaderg, ahead of the clash between Galway and Donegal.

Among his guests were Galway GAA chairperson Paul Bellew, Councillor Pete Roche, All-Ireland winners Derek Savage, Tomás Mannion, Tommie Joyce and Alan Keane, well known managers Billy Joyce and Bunt Roche and many more.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday (14th July) is 4pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.