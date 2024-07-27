Galway Bay FM

All-Ireland Final Preview – Joe Kiernan speaks to Galway Bay FM

All-Ireland Final Preview – Joe Kiernan speaks to Galway Bay FM

Former Galway and Armagh manager Joe Kiernan spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane and Jonathan Higgins ahead of tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final.

The interview was part of an All-Ireland Preview held in the Harcourt Hotel in Dublin.

